Technology

Bitcoin bounces above $20,000 for first time in about a week | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Bitcoin broke above $20,000 on Tuesday for the first time in about a week, as cryptocurrencies bounced, along with other risk-sensitive assets, in Asian trade.

The biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, Bitcoin, was up more than 5% at $20,286. The second-biggest, Ether, rose 4% to a one-week high of $1,389.

In the broader market, the dollar eased slightly after soaring to fresh heights on Monday.


