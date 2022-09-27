Bitcoin bounces above $20,000 for first time in about a week

Reuters September 27, 2022 11:32 IST

Bitcoin bounces above $20,000 for first time in about a week | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Bitcoin broke above $20,000 on Tuesday for the first time in about a week, as cryptocurrencies bounced, along with other risk-sensitive assets, in Asian trade. (For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.) The biggest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, Bitcoin, was up more than 5% at $20,286. The second-biggest, Ether, rose 4% to a one-week high of $1,389. In the broader market, the dollar eased slightly after soaring to fresh heights on Monday.



