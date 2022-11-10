Technology

Binance scraps deal with FTX: spokesperson

An advertisement for Bitcoin cryptocurrency is displayed on a street in Hong Kong, on Feb. 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Binance has decided not to acquire smaller rival FTX, a spokesperson for the cryptocurrency exchange said on Wednesday, raising questions about the future of the Sam Bankman-Fried-led company that until recently played the "white knight" to embattled crypto firms.

FTX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.


