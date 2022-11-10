Binance scraps deal with FTX: spokesperson

Reuters November 10, 2022 02:56 IST

Binance signed a nonbinding agreement to buy rival FTX's non-U.S. unit, FTX.com, to help cover a "liquidity crunch" at the cryptocurrency exchange, the companies said on Tuesday

Binance has decided not to acquire smaller rival FTX, a spokesperson for the cryptocurrency exchange said on Wednesday, raising questions about the future of the Sam Bankman-Fried-led company that until recently played the "white knight" to embattled crypto firms. FTX did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.



