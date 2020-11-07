Aveine's smart gadget offers instant wine aeration

The aerator is paired with the Aveine application which is available for free on the App Store and Google Play.

A French startup, Aveine has developed a device that offers instant aeration for all wines.

The gadget, Aveine Smart Aerator, offers variable aeration through a connected app available in both iOS and Android.

"Aveine instantly and perfectly aerates all wines," the company said.

The device has a touchscreen underneath the brushed aluminum shell. One can use it to adjust the oxygenation time.

The device can be easily charged using its USB dock and it connects to a smartphone and app through Bluetooth.

The app can communicate with the aerator to calibrate it automatically. Users can scan the label on the bottle or enter the desired configuration.

It can then determine just the right amount of aeration that any wine requires.

The application also provides information like aeration time, ideal temperature, and food and wine pairings for a perfect tasting experience.

The device is placed at the neck of the bottle. As the wine passes through the aerator while serving, Aveine adds ambient air to it.

The aerator then instantly reproduces the same level of aeration of the wine as if the bottle had been opened 6 hours before, the company said.

Only the wine served is aerated. Users can preserve the rest of the bottle. They can serve several glasses, each with different aeration levels.

The device is available in two versions. The original one is priced at $449 with an aeration time ranging from 1 hour to 24 hours.

The other one named “Essential” edition costs $299 and has an aeration time of 1 hour to 12 hours.