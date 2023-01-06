HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

APT actor, BlueNoroff, renews attacks targeting financial entities and crypto startups, report  

BlueNoroff APT actor, part of Lazarus cybercrime group, using sophisticated malware to target financial entities and cryptocurrencies around the World 

January 06, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
BlueNoroff APT actor, part of Lazarus cybercrime group has added new sophisticated malware strains to its arsenal, a report from Kaspersky shared.

BlueNoroff APT actor, part of Lazarus cybercrime group has added new sophisticated malware strains to its arsenal, a report from Kaspersky shared. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

BlueNoroff, an infamous Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) actor and part of the Lazarus cybercrime group, has added new sophisticated malware strains to its arsenal, a report from Kaspersky shared.

(For insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache.)

Known for targeting financial entities like cryptocurrency, venture capital firms, and banks, BlueNoroff is experimenting with new file types.

ALSO READ
India’s cyber infrastructure needs more than patches

The group is actively experimenting and testing new malware delivery methods like using previously unused file types such as a new Visual Basic Script, unseen Windows Batch files, and Windows executable files to infect the victims.

It has also increased the efficiency of circumventing Windows security measures by inventing new strategies, the report shared.

The APT actor has reportedly created 70 fake domains of venture capital firms and banks to trap employees of start-ups.

The fake domains mimicking world-known venture capital firms and banks indicate the group has extensive interest in financial entities, especially in Japan. The indication is based on the groups’ propensity to mimic financial entities in these countries. The threat actor also targets organisations in the U.A.E., U.S., and Vietnam.

ALSO READ
Draft cybersecurity strategy has been formulated: Centre

According to APT predictions for 2023, the year will be marked by cyber epidemics with proportions resembling the infamous WannaCry in their technological superiority and effect. “Our findings in the BlueNoroff experiments prove that cybercriminals are not standing still and are constantly testing and analysing new and more sophisticated tools of attack” shared Kaspersky.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / cyber crime / World / software

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.