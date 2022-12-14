National Security Council Secretariat has formulated a draft National Cyber Security Strategy: Centre

December 14, 2022 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS) has formulated a draft National Cyber Security Strategy, which holistically looks at addressing the issue of security of national cyberspace, said the government in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Responding to a query from Lok Sabha members Rajveer Singh and Sukanta Majumdar raised in the wake of recent cyber attacks, Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said the NSCS had formulated a draft strategy. However, the timeline for its implementation and other details were not mentioned.

To a question whether the government had taken any steps to mitigate citizens’ vulnerability to cyber attacks, the Minister said its policies were aimed at ensuring an open, safe, trusted and accountable Internet for the users. Listing the measures being taken, the written reply said: “The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) issues alerts and advisories regarding latest cyber threats/vulnerabilities and countermeasures to protect computers and networks on an ongoing basis”.

Security tips have been published for users to secure their desktops and mobile phones and to prevent phishing attacks. CERT-In operates the Cyber Swachhta Kendra (Botnet Cleaning and Malware Analysis Centre) “to detect malicious programmes and free tools to remove the same, and to provide cyber security tips and best practices for citizens and organisations”, it said.

“The organisation regularly disseminates information and shares tips on cyber safety and security through its official social media handles and websites. CERT-In and the Reserve Bank of India [RBI] jointly carry out a cyber security awareness campaign on ‘Beware and be aware of financial frauds’ through the Digital India Platform. The Ministry also carries out awareness programmes,” the reply added.

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), under the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), has been designated as the nodal point in the fight against cybercrime. The RBI has issued various instructions in respect of security and risk-mitigation measures related to electronic/digital transactions.

The Ministry said pursuant to the United Nations General Assembly resolution 75/282, adopted in May 2021, an ad-hoc committee to elaborate a ‘Comprehensive International Convention on Countering the Use of Information and Communications Technologies for Criminal Purposes’ was established with all the member states. As a member of the committee, India has proposed criminalisation of cyber terrorism under the said Convention.

In reply to another question by MP Manish Tewari, the government said this year, till November, a total of 12,67,564 cyber security incidents were reported. In 2021, the authorities had recorded 14,02,809 such events compared to 11,58,208 in 2020 and 3,94,499 in 2019.

The MHA has issued National Information Security Policy and Guidelines to the Central Ministries as well as State governments and Union Territories with the aim of preventing information security breaches and cyber intrusions in the information and communication technology infrastructure, it said.