Apple's latest AirPods Max has a condensation problem

Several Apple AirPods Max owners complained that their new and expensive headsets formed water droplets inside the ear cups. One user said the condensation issue started right after a 40-minute light walk at one point, and after watching an hour-long movie at another time.
Donald Filimon, another user, had tweeted that the water even gets inside the drivers, causing ear detection problems. He clarified that the headset was used inside his room, and not in any humid environment.
The AirPods Max was launched in December, and a pair costs Rs. 59,900 in India.
Apple has not responded to The Hindu's query on the condensation issue at the time of publishing this story.
Mohsen Abbasi, a product designer and a trusted Google Street View badge holder, explained in a tweet that the huge temperature difference between the ear and the cup may have caused the issue.
"The huge metal surface functions as a sink and your ears are source. There is nothing to do. This design requires heating element in the cups. Apple will put it on you for sure," Abbasi tweeted.
AirPods Max is made of metal, which makes it more likely to get cooled and start picking up moisture from warmer air inside.
Abbasi suggested that Apple would fix the issue in its next generation AirPods Max by "heating the cups to match the ear temperature."
