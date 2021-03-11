Apple to build Europe’s largest R&D facility in Germany

The new plant will be home to Apple’s growing cellular unit, and Europe’s largest R&D site for mobile wireless semiconductors and software.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Apple has planned to invest more than €1 billion to build its new R&D facility in Munich, Germany. Called Silicon Design Center, the new facility will focus on 5G, connectivity and future wireless technologies.

The new plant will be home to Apple’s growing cellular unit, and Europe’s largest R&D site for mobile wireless semiconductors and software.

“I couldn’t be more excited for everything our Munich engineering teams will discover — from exploring the new frontiers of 5G technology, to a new generation of technologies that bring power, speed, and connectivity to the world,” said Tim Cook, Apple’s CEO.

The teams working at the facility will focus on developing, integrating, and optimising wireless modems for Apple products.

The 30,000-square-metre facility will be located in central Munich’s Karlstrasse. The iPhone maker plans to move into the new building by late 2022.

Munich is already Apple’s largest engineering hub in Europe, with close to 1,500 engineers from 40 countries working in areas like power management design, application processors, and wireless technologies.

Also Read | Apple introduces Apple Silicon processor. Is this goodbye to Intel?

In the last five years, Apple has spent over €15 billion with more than 700 companies across Germany. This includes a chip manufacturer Infineon, battery company Varta, and the chemical company DELO that delivers resin for Face ID technology used in iPhone 12 Pro.

Also Read | How to keep your Apple device safe from children