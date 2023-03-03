HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Apple blocks update to email app with ChatGPT tech

An update for the email app BlueMail, which uses its own version of OpenAI’s GPT-3 language model, has been blocked by Apple, claimed Ben Volach

March 03, 2023 10:12 am | Updated 10:12 am IST

Reuters
File photo of the Apple logo

File photo of the Apple logo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Apple Inc. has blocked an update to email app BlueMail, which uses a customised version of OpenAI's GPT-3 language model, the co-founder of the app developer told Reuters on Thursday.

"Apple has blocked the BlueMail update and continues to treat BlueMail unfairly and to discriminate against us," Blix's Ben Volach said.

"Other GPT-powered apps seem not to be restricted," he added.

ALSO READ
Microsoft limits Bing chats to 5 questions per session

Apple, which rejected the app update last week, asked the company to revise the app's age rating for those over 17 or implement content filtering, as BlueMail may produce content not appropriate for all audiences, according to a document viewed by Reuters.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today’s Cache)

"We want fair­ness. If we're re­quired to be 17-plus, then oth­ers should also have to," Volach tweeted, adding that many other apps that advertise ChatGPT-like features listed on Apple's app store do not have age restrictions.

Apple, which was looking into the complaint, said developers have the option to challenge a rejection through the App Review Board process.

"It suggests to us that the company may scrutinize apps with ChatGPT functionality in the same way it does others where there are concerns about the quality of the user experience and appropriate nature of the content or service provided by the app," D.A. Davidson analyst Thomas Forte said.

OpenAI's ChatGPT, which can generate content in response to user prompts, has captivated the tech industry.

Microsoft and Alphabet Inc.'s Google both announced their own AI chatbots earlier in February.

While AI-powered chatbots are a nascent field, early search results and conversations have made headlines with their unpredictability.

Related stories

Related Topics

technology (general) / emerging technologies

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.