Apple is working on a tech to replace mouse: report

In the current form, the device is said to be like a ring, and can be worn on a user’s finger.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

Apple is working on a finger input device that will replace mouse and allow users to gesture control their Mac's display. The device can detect finger gestures like pinching, pulling, rotating, swiping, and tapping, according to a report by Patently.

In the current form, the device is said to be like a ring, and can be worn on a user’s finger. It may include sensors that detect movement of the finger and take input from adjacent fingers, the report noted.

Also Read | Google is creating a sign-language detection tech for video conferencing

The Cupertino-based company sees a gesture controlling device to have a better interface than mouse and other currently available input accessories.

Apple expects the finger device to work with other devices like MacBook, iPhone, iPad, television, smartglasses, vehicle and many more in future.