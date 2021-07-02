Technology

Apple, Intel become first to adopt TSMC's latest chip tech

A 12-inch wafer is seen at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) in Hsinchu.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple Inc and Intel Corp will be the first adopters of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co's next-generation chip production technology ahead of its deployment, possibly next year, Nikkei Asia reported on Friday.

Apple and Intel are testing their chip designs with TSMC's 3-nanometer production technology, the report added, citing several sources briefed on the matter. Commercial output of such chips is expected to start in the second half of next year, Nikkei Asia said.


