Apple has ended consulting deal with former designer Jony Ive

Reuters July 13, 2022 10:10 IST

Reuters July 13, 2022 10:10 IST

Jony Ive’s contract had come up for renewal and the parties agreed not to extend it

In this file photo former Apple chief design officer Jony Ive (L) and Apple CEO Tim Cook inspect the iPhone XR during an Apple special event at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino, California. | Photo Credit: AFP

Jony Ive’s contract had come up for renewal and the parties agreed not to extend it

Apple Inc has ended a consulting deal with former design chief Jony Ive, the New York Times reported on Tuesday. (Sign up to our Technology newsletter, Today’s Cache, for insights on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, business and policy. Click here to subscribe for free.) Citing sources, the newspaper reported that Ive's contract had come up for renewal and the parties agreed not to extend it. Ive, who left Apple in 2019, was a close confidant of the late Chief Executive Steve Jobs and spearheaded design work on the company's candy-coloured Mac computers and the iPhone. Apple declined to comment on the report. After departing Apple, Ive remained a consultant for Apple and formed a company called LoveFrom. Among other clients, LoveFrom is working with Exor, the owner of Ferrari, under a multi-year agreement to "explore a range of creative projects with Exor in the business of luxury."



Our code of editorial values