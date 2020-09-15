Apple ‘Time Flies’ Special Event 2020 Live: New Watches, iPads and more expected

Apple has had a busy year having released the iPad Pro, Magic Keyboard, iPhone SE and revamped MacBook Air. With the coronavirus pandemic underway, there have been doubts that an Apple Special Event would take place, but the event was confirmed on September 11.

The Cupertino-based company is expected to launch today the Watch Series 6, new iPads, and even a couple new iPhones.

Here are the live updates

10:55 p.m.

Apple Watch SE, the brand’s affordable Watch, will retail at US$279

10:52 p.m.

Apple announces new design for Watch bands

Apple announces a new design ethos for their Watch bands: single loop, braided bands, revised leather straps and more.

10:43 p.m.

Apple Watch Series 6 will come in PRODUCT RED, a first for Apple Watch

Unlike the green sensor in previous Apple Watches, Apple Watch Series 6 comes with a red sensor along with Blood Oxygen (SPO2) measurement systems

10:40 p.m.

Apple COO talks about update in Apple Watch

Apple Chief Operating Officer Jeff Williams talks about “a big leap forward for Apple Watch” in the form of WatchOS 7 which comes with Sleep Tracking, Bedtime features and Handwashing Timer

First 5G phone expected to be revealed

Apple is expected to reveal a new 5G model along with other handsets. Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said in a note to investors that a check of Apple's supply chain in Asian strengthened his confidence in an iPhone 12 “supercycle” kicked off by the release of several new models in October. Ives saw the China market as a "key ingredient in Apple's recipe for success," expecting it to account for about 20 percent of iPhone upgrades in the coming year. - AFP

Apple updates App store rules, clarifies stance on game streaming services and in-app purchases

Apple on Friday revised its App Store guidelines to clarify the issues that the company has been facing over the governance of its digital store for iPhone devices. It also updated how it will approach game-streaming services and rules for online classes, and detailed its stance on in-app purchases from different app categories. The update comes amid Apple’s battle with Epic Games over the use of in-app purchases.

Apple expected to unveil updates to Watches, iPads

Analysts expect Apple to show updated Apple Watches, iPads and other devices while reserving an iPhone launch for next month. The company teased at new watches with a ‘Time Flies’ caption for its launch event invite sent last week, and analysts expect a new flagship Apple Watch Series 6. - Reuters

Regards from Apple CEO

Apple CEO Tim Cook conveys his regards from Cupertino