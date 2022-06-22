Apple dominates Arm-based PC market with 90% revenue share: report

Strategy Analytics’ report showed how Apple’s M-series processor family changed the company’s trajectory

Apple has established itself as a peerless leader in Arm-based PC processors with almost 90% of the revenue share. The iPhone maker’s lead accrues from its M-series chipsets, according to a report by market intelligence firm Strategy Analytics.

“Apple’s M-series family of processors set the benchmark and gave Apple a 2–3-year lead over the rest of the Arm-based PC processor vendors,” Sravan Kundojjala, Director of Handset Component Technologies at Strategy Analytics, said in a statement.

In the mobile computing chip market, Qualcomm leads with a 34% revenue share. Apple comes second with a 31% revenue share, followed by MediaTek with 24%. Qualcomm is said to expand its investment in processors for PC with Nuvia CPU cores.

“We believe that Arm-based notebook PC processor offers an attractive opportunity to Qualcomm, given the company’s growing collection of high-performance processor assets,” Kundojjala added.

The research firm noted that the Arm-based mobile computing market outperformed the x86-based mobile computing market in revenues and units. x86 is a chip system architecture developed by Intel four decades ago.

Strategy Analytics estimates the total Arm-based mobile computing chip revenue in 2021 to be almost 20% more than x86 architecture, not including chipsets and discrete GPUs.