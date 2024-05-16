GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Alteryx unveils AiDIN Copilot to streamline analytical workflow

Alteryx AiDIN Copilot will place tools directly on the Alteryx Designer canvas to reduce time

Published - May 16, 2024 05:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Alteryx unveils AiDIN Copilot to streamline analytical workflow | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Alteryx on Thursday unveiled Alteryx AiDIN Copilot, an AI assistant designed to enhance revenue and operational efficiency through streamlined analytical workflow creation. It uses Google Cloud’s Gemini AI models to offer a conversational interface for data interaction.

The Alteryx AiDIN Copilot will place tools directly on the Alteryx Designer canvas to reduce the time spent on manual configurations accelerate the analytics process.

Users will be able to chat with AiDIN Copilot, and it will respond back with best-practice answers to guide the creation of analytics workflows in Alteryx Designer, a drag-and-drop desktop analytics solution.

The Alteryx’s Copilot can handle governance capabilities like private data handling, referenceable AI, or upskilling program.

(For top technology news of the day, subscribe to our tech newsletter Today's Cache)

“Embedding AI into our products enables our customers to be more efficient and deliver high-value insights at unparalleled speed,” said Suresh Vittal, chief product officer at Alteryx.

“We believe enterprises will gain a competitive edge by leveraging the automation and innovation embedded in Alteryx Designer with AiDIN Copilot and will empower everyone across the business to tackle their most pressing problems with analytics,” he added.

