Advertisers on YouTube to get more insights on their ad performance

The company said it added YouTube into the attribution fold as more people are turning to the YouTube.

(Subscribe to our Today's Cache newsletter for a quick snapshot of top 5 tech stories. Click here to subscribe for free.)

YouTube is now part of Google's advertising reporting model. The inclusion is said to help advertisers gain more insights on their ads played on the video-streaming platform.

The company said it added YouTube into the attribution fold as more people are turning to the YouTube.

Attribution in Google Ads awards credit for conversions to different ads, clicks, and factors along the way, so that advertisers can focus their investments on the media having the biggest impact on results.

YouTube ads in attribution reports is now available in beta to eligible advertisers.

Google will also be adding Display ads to attribution reports in the coming months, and will be using machine learning to determine how much credit to assign to each ad.

To make its report available to more advertisers, Google has lowered data requirements to 3000 ad interactions and at least 300 conversions withing 30 days.

Google also shared updates to its lift measurement solutions including a new way to measure incremental conversions and an accelerated time frame to get faster results.

Conversion lift, that measures the impact of YouTube ads on website visits, sign ups, purchase and other types of conversions is now available in beta mode. Google has added accelerated flights to get the brand perception metrics faster with the ability to re-measure over time.

It is also reporting Search Lift and Conversion Lift results as soon as they become available, with daily reporting to see changes more frequently and over time.

In addition to the above features for its attribution model, Google is doing away with the option to switch to classic groups. Starting November 2, New Groups will be the only interface users can access. Google said it wants to provide a modern experience that matches Gmail and other Google services.