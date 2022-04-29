Activision Blizzard shareholders approve $68.7 billion Microsoft deal

Reuters April 29, 2022 11:43 IST

More than 98% of the shares voted at a special meeting were in favour of the proposed transaction.

FILE PHOTO: Microsoft logo is seen on a smartphone placed on displayed Activision Blizzard’s games characters in this illustration taken January 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

