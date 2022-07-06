A metabolism-tracking ring that doesn’t bother you with notifications

The Ultrahuman ring measures movement, sleep, energy dynamics, and more in real time

Ultrahuman, a metabolic fitness platform, has launched its newest wearable, the Ultrahuman ring. The metabolism-tracking wearable will measure movement, sleep, and the body’s energy dynamics coupled with intelligent activity or recuperating recommendations, in real-time, to balance and take control of your health.

The Ring has a minimal form factor with no screens or vibrations. You check your details when you want to, on the app. It also claims a 5-day battery life.

The Ultrahuman ring’s outer surface is a titanium body coated with tungsten carbide, which is scratch resistant.

Ultrahuman Ring works standalone or in combination with the existing glucose monitoring platform, Ultrahuman M1, to offer deeper metabolic insights.

Some of the insights that will be available with the Ultrahuman ring revolve around understanding your NEAT (non-exercise activity thermogenesis), sleep efficiency and its effect on glucose metabolism, and your food’s impact on recovery and performance. Pre-orders for the Ultrahuman ring start on July 7 and shipping will start from August 2022.

Mohit Kumar, Founder and CEO, Ultrahuman, said, “We have always believed in the power of biomarkers in terms of their ability to make health optimization more efficient. With the Ultrahuman ring and a new suite of metabolic biomarkers, you can now understand not just what’s affecting your glucose metabolism but also how to act on the insights in an efficient way. For example you could figure how much of your glucose metabolism is affected by the lack of sleep vs the food itself. This is a phenomenal leap in the world of biomarkers and allows us to study various factors around human health in a unique and much more impactful way than ever.”