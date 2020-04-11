Sunday Quiz: Some historic firsts

1. This king suffered from chronic bronchitis and was close to death. His lead physician knew that the end was near but realised if he passed away after midnight the news would not be printed in the morning newspaper but in the less respected evening journals, which could embarrass the family. So, the king was injected with morphine and cocaine after which he died at 11:55 p.m. and the news made it to the morning papers. Which king was this who was the first monarch of the currently reigning House of Windsor?