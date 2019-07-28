World Hepatitis Day: India's monsoon health woes

The World Health Organisation has listed viral hepatitis as a major public health problem throughout the world and particularly in India. “... it is a serious health concern in India, with over a crore people suffering from hepatitis C. This is six times the number of HIV/AIDS patients,” according to . Poonam Khetrapal Singh, WHO regional director for southeast Asia.

A WHO release says hepatitis is preventable and treatable but remains an acute public health challenge globally and in the southeast Asia region.

Viral hepatitis kills approximately 3,50,000 people every year in the southeast Asia region and is responsible for more deaths than HIV and malaria put together.