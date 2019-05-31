With 73 problematic papers listed on Pubpeer, Indian Institute of Toxicology Research has a serious problem

Publishing papers through plagiarism is on the wane in India with almost all journals checking for plagiarism at some stage before papers get published. So, now, Indian researchers seem to have gained expertise at another kind of fraud — manipulating images, producing images by repeatedly using certain portions in one frame and reuse of images in the same paper or from those published earlier. Or probably, Indian researchers manipulated images the same way they used plagiarised content. Only that papers with manipulated images are now being exposed as more researchers based outside India have started looking for them.
At last count, 73 papers published between 2004 and 2017 by scientists at the Indian Institute of Toxicology Research (CSIR-IITR), Lucknow have serious problems with the images. The final numbers might be way higher if one were to critically look at all papers published by scientists at IITR during the last 20-25 years.
All the 73 papers listed below have been posted on Pubpeer website by independent researchers who have an eye to spot image manipulation and duplication, something that peer-reviews seem to have failed to spot at the time of reviewing the manuscripts.
Leading the pack with 40 problematic papers is Dr. Yogeshwer Shukla, a senior scientist at IITR. In a blog post in For Better Science, Smut Clyde has exposed Dr. Shukla's unethical practices in about 25 papers.
Additional 33 problematic papers from CSIR-Indian Institute of Toxicology Research listed on Pubpeer
In an email, Dr. Shukla says: “It may please be noted that for reasons other than originality the papers are now appearing in Pubpeer. I have also been informed that this information of Pubpeer is addressed by a committee at our institute to verify authenticity.”
While not denying that the problems cited on Pubpeer, over telephone he says: “We are hurt. I admit that unintentional mistakes might have been made. There was no way to check if the images have already been used in other papers. This is done just to create doubts about Ayurveda and to target someone. A committee is looking into it and we will clarify each and every query raised by the committee.”
A pattern with problematic papersThere is a pattern to the kind of manipulation that IITR researchers seem to resort to. Manipulated and reused Western Blots are the most common. They are also a little harder to spot. The most common practice is to duplicate bands of Western Blot for completely different experiments mostly in the same paper and at times in other papers.
“Western blots are the most common types I see in papers with photographic images and those are also the ones I seem to find the most,” Dr. Elisabeth M. Bik, Science consultant at Harbers-Bik LLC, San Francisco, California says in an email. Dr. Bik has an eye for manipulated images and has caught tens of papers.
Duplication of microscopic images within the same paper and between papers is the next common practice adopted by IITR scientists. While using the same image within the same panel or between panels in the same paper might arise from honest mistakes at the time of making the panels, repeating them in papers dealing with very different experiments can be called outright fraud.
“[In general], simple duplications (same magnification, same orientation) are the most common, and they might just be simple errors, caused by selecting the same image twice instead of picking the correct one. After that, overlapping images are very common as well. Rotated or manipulated images (in which the same cells are visible multiple times) are less common, but also harder to spot,” says Dr. Bik.
“There is no good software yet on the market to automatically screen images for duplications, but several journals and publishers use human eyes for initial screening, and subsequently software to help confirm irregularities in background noise or similarities using false-colour imaging,” she adds.
Retracted papersTwo of his papers published in 2011 in PLOS ONE and another in Life Sciences in 2007 were retracted for problematic images. Both the papers were listed on Pubpeer website (here and here) and the problems listed with the images have been cited by the journals in their retraction notice. The third one that has been retracted is an old paper.
After pointing out the problematic images in the retraction notice, PLOS ONE says: “The authors have been unable to provide any primary data underlying the figures. The authors commented that the regions of similarity in histopathological images arose due to similarity in lesions studied. For the similarities noted in flow cytometry plots, the authors commented that this could have arisen due to similarity in equipment and protocols. In the absence of the data underlying the figures and in light of the above concerns, the PLOS ONE Editors retract the article.”
The retraction note in Life Sciences paper notes: “Multiple figures in this article appear to be falsified/fabricated.
“Figure 2A. The images appear to be rotated and reused.
“Figure 3A. The Beta-actin band appears to be identical to articles from multiple [four] other journals.
“Figure 6. The Beta-actin band appears to have been reused and possibly manipulated.”
Problematic papers listed on Pubpeer website1) Regulation of apoptosis by resveratrol through JAK/STAT and mitochondria mediated pathway in human epidermoid carcinoma A431 cells
Esha Madan, Sahdeo Prasad, Preeti Roy, Jasmine George, Yogeshwer Shukla
Biochemical and Biophysical Research Communications (2008)
2) Involvement of multiple signaling pathways in diallyl sulfide mediated apoptosis in mouse skin tumors
Neetu Kalra, Annu Arora, Yogeshwer Shukla
Asian Pacific Journal of Cancer Prevention (2006)
3) Regulation of p53, nuclear factor kappaB and cyclooxygenase-2 expression by bromelain through targeting mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway in mouse skin
Neetu Kalra, Kulpreet Bhui, Preeti Roy, Smita Srivastava, Jasmine George, Sahdeo Prasad, Yogeshwer Shukla
Toxicology and Applied Pharmacology (2008)
4) Inhibitory effects of tea polyphenols by targeting cyclooxygenase-2 through regulation of nuclear factor kappa B, Akt and p53 in rat mammary tumors
Preeti Roy, Jasmine George, Smita Srivastava, Shilpa Tyagi, Yogeshwer Shukla
Investigational New Drugs (2011)
5) Bromelain inhibits COX-2 expression by blocking the activation of MAPK regulated NF-kappa B against skin tumor-initiation triggering mitochondrial death pathway
Kulpreet Bhui, Sahdeo Prasad, Jasmine George, Yogeshwer Shukla
Cancer Letters (2009)
6) Potential of diallyl sulfide bearing pH-sensitive liposomes in chemoprevention against DMBA-induced skin papilloma
Arif Khan, Yogeshwer Shukla, Neetu Kalra, Maroof Alam, Manzoor Gatoo Ahmad, Seema Rashid Hakim, Mohammad Owais
Molecular Medicine (2007)
7) Inhibitory effect of tea polyphenols on hepatic preneoplastic foci in Wistar rats
Smita Srivastava, Madhulika Singh, Preeti Roy, Sahdeo Prasad, Jasmine George, Yogeshwer Shukla
Investigational New Drugs (2009)
8) Tea Polyphenols Induce Apoptosis Through Mitochondrial Pathway and by Inhibiting Nuclear Factor-κB and Akt Activation in Human Cervical Cancer Cells
Madhulika Singh, Richa Singh, Kulpreet Bhui, Shilpa Tyagi, Zafar Mahmood, Yogeshwer Shukla
Oncology Research Featuring Preclinical and Clinical Cancer Therapeutics (2011)
9) Cypermethrin exposure leads to regulation of proteins expression involved in neoplastic transformation in mouse skin
Jasmine George, Amit Kumar Srivastava, Richa Singh, Yogeshwer Shukla
Proteomics (2011)
10) Anti-Cancer Activity of Bromelain Nanoparticles by Oral Administration
Priyanka Bhatnagar, Soma Patnaik, Amit K. Srivastava, Mohan K. R. Mudiam, Yogeshwer Shukla, Amulya K. Panda, Aditya B. Pant, Pradeep Kumar, Kailash C. Gupta
Journal of Biomedical Nanotechnology (2014)
11) Protective effect of Ocimum sanctum on 3-methylcholanthrene, 7,12-dimethylbenz(a)anthracene and aflatoxin B1 induced skin tumorigenesis in mice
Shipra Rastogi, Yogeshwer Shukla, Bhola N Paul, D Kar Chowdhuri, Subhash K Khanna, Mukul Das
Toxicology and Applied Pharmacology (2007)
12) Resveratrol induces apoptosis involving mitochondrial pathways in mouse skin tumorigenesis
Neetu Kalra, Preeti Roy, Sahdeo Prasad, Yogeshwer Shukla
Life Sciences (2008)
13) Chemopreventive potential of resveratrol in mouse skin tumors through regulation of mitochondrial and PI3K/AKT signaling pathways
Preeti Roy, Neetu Kalra, Sahdeo Prasad, Jasmine George, Yogeshwer Shukla
Pharmaceutical Research (2009)
14) Regulation of p21/ras protein expression by diallyl sulfide in DMBA induced neoplastic changes in mouse skin
Annu Arora, Neetu Kalra, Yogeshwer Shukla
Cancer Letters (2006)
15) [6]-Gingerol induces reactive oxygen species regulated mitochondrial cell death pathway in human epidermoid carcinoma A431 cells
Nidhi Nigam, Kulpreet Bhui, Sahdeo Prasad, Jasmine George, Yogeshwer Shukla
Chemico-Biological Interactions (2009)
16) Induction of apoptosis by lupeol and mango extract in mouse prostate and LNCaP cells
Sahdeo Prasad, Neetu Kalra, Yogeshwer Shukla
Nutrition and Cancer (2007)
17) Hepatoprotective effects of lupeol and mango pulp extract of carcinogen induced alteration in Swiss albino mice
Sahdeo Prasad, Neetu Kalra, Yogeshwer Shukla
Molecular Nutrition & Food Research (2007)
18) Resveratrol improves the anticancer effects of doxorubicin in vitro and in vivo models: A mechanistic insight
Girish Rai, Sanjay Mishra, Shankar Suman, Yogeshwer Shukla
Phytomedicine (2016)
19) Polo-like kinase1 (Plk1) knockdown enhances cisplatin chemosensitivity via up-regulation of p73α in p53 mutant human epidermoid squamous carcinoma cells
Shilpa Tyagi, Kulpreet Bhui, Richa Singh, Madhulika Singh, Sheikh Raisuddin, Yogeshwer Shukla
Biochemical Pharmacology (2010)
20) Reversal of P-glycoprotein-mediated multidrug resistance by diallyl sulfide in K562 leukemic cells and in mouse liver
Annu Arora, Kavita Seth, Yogeshwer Shukla
Carcinogenesis (2004)
21) Early changes in proteome levels upon acute deltamethrin exposure in mammalian skin system associated with its neoplastic transformation potential
Jasmine George, Yogeshwer Shukla
The Journal of Toxicological Sciences (2013)
22) Modulation of p53 in 7,12-dimethylbenz[a]anthracene-induced skin tumors by diallyl sulfide in Swiss albino mice
Annu Arora, Imtiaz A Siddiqui, Yogeshwer Shukla
Molecular Cancer Therapeutics (2004)
23) Synergistic growth inhibition of mouse skin tumors by pomegranate fruit extract and diallyl sulfide: evidence for inhibition of activated MAPKs/NF-κB and reduced cell proliferation
Jasmine George, Madhulika Singh, Amit Kumar Srivastava, Kulpreet Bhui, Yogeshwer Shukla
Food and Chemical Toxicology (2011)
24) Tea polyphenols enhance cisplatin chemosensitivity in cervical cancer cells via induction of apoptosis
Madhulika Singh, Kulpreet Bhui, Richa Singh, Yogeshwer Shukla
Life Sciences (2013)
25) PLGA-encapsulated tea polyphenols enhance the chemotherapeutic efficacy of cisplatin against human cancer cells and mice bearing Ehrlich ascites carcinoma
Madhulika Singh, Priyanka Bhatnagar, Sanjay Mishra, Pradeep Kumar, Yogeshwer Shukla, Kailash Chand Gupta
International Journal of Nanomedicine (2015)
26) Neoplastic alterations induced in mammalian skin following mancozeb exposure using in vivo and in vitro models
Shilpa Tyagi, Jasmine George, Richa Singh, Kulpreet Bhui, Yogeshwer Shukla
OMICS A Journal of Integrative Biology (2011)
27) Induction of apoptosis by [6]-gingerol associated with the modulation of p53 and involvement of mitochondrial signaling pathway in B[a]P-induced mouse skin tumorigenesis
Nidhi Nigam, Jasmine George, Smita Srivastava, Preeti Roy, Kulpreet Bhui, Madhulika Singh, Yogeshwer Shukla
Cancer Chemotherapy and Pharmacology (2010)
28) Induction of apoptosis by tea polyphenols mediated through mitochondrial cell death pathway in mouse skin tumors
Preeti Roy, Nidhi Nigam, Jasmine George, Smita Srivastava, Yogeshwer Shukla
Cancer Biology & Therapy (2009)
29) Tea polyphenols inhibit cyclooxygenase-2 expression and block activation of nuclear factor-kappa B and Akt in diethylnitrosoamine induced lung tumors in Swiss mice
Preeti Roy, Nidhi Nigam, Madhulika Singh, Jasmine George, Smita Srivastava, Hasnain Naqvi, Yogeshwer Shukla
Investigational New Drugs (2010)
30) Mancozeb-induced genotoxicity and apoptosis in cultured human lymphocytes
Amit Kumar Srivastava, Wahid Ali, Richa Singh, Kulpreet Bhui, Shilpa Tyagi, Abdulaziz A. Al-Khedhairy, Pramod Kumar Srivastava, Javed Musarrat, Yogeshwer Shukla
Life Sciences (2012)
31) Resveratrol enhances ultraviolet B-induced cell death through nuclear factor-kappaB pathway in human epidermoid carcinoma A431 cells
Preeti Roy, Esha Madan, Neetu Kalra, Nidhi Nigam, Jasmine George, Ratan Singh Ray, Rajendra K Hans, Sahdeo Prasad, Yogeshwer Shukla
Biochemical and Biophysical Research Communications (2009)
32) Protective effects of lupeol against mancozeb-induced genotoxicity in cultured human lymphocytes
Amit Kumar Srivastava, Sanjay Mishra, Wahid Ali, Yogeshwer Shukla
Phytomedicine (2016)
33) Bromelain nanoparticles protect against 7,12-dimethylbenz[a]anthracene induced skin carcinogenesis in mouse model
Priyanka Bhatnagar, Aditya B. Pant, Yogeshwer Shukla, Bhushan Chaudhari, Pradeep Kumar, Kailash C. Gupta
European Journal of Pharmaceutics and Biopharmaceutics (2015)
34) In vitro and in vivo modulation of testosterone mediated alterations in apoptosis related proteins by [6]-gingerol
Yogeshwer Shukla, Sahdeo Prasad, Chitra Tripathi, Madhulika Singh, Jasmine George, Neetu Kalra
Molecular Nutrition & Food Research (2007)
35) Allethrin-induced genotoxicity and oxidative stress in Swiss albino mice
Amit Kumar Srivastava, Pramod Kumar Srivastava, Abdulaziz A. Al-Khedhairy, Javed Musarrat, Yogeshwer Shukla
Mutation Research/Fundamental and Molecular Mechanisms of Mutagenesis (2012)
36) Theaflavins induce G2/M arrest by modulating expression of p21waf1/cip1, cdc25C and cyclin B in human prostate carcinoma PC-3 cells
Sahdeo Prasad, Jaspreet Kaur, Preeti Roy, Neetu Kalra, Yogeshwer Shukla
Life Sciences (2007)
37) Regulation of signaling pathways involved in lupeol induced inhibition of proliferation and induction of apoptosis in human prostate cancer cells
Sahdeo Prasad, Nidhi Nigam, Neetu Kalra, Yogeshwer Shukla
Molecular Carcinogenesis (2008)
38) 1,4-Butanediol diglycidyl ether (BDE)-crosslinked PEI-g-imidazole nanoparticles as nucleic acid-carriers in vitro and in vivo
Ritu Goyal, Ruby Bansal, Shilpa Tyagi, Yogeshwer Shukla, Pradeep Kumar, Kailash Chand Gupta
Molecular BioSystems (2011)
39) Synthesis of PLGA nanoparticles of tea polyphenols and their strong in vivo protective effect against chemically induced DNA damage
Amit Kumar Shukla, Priyanka Srivastava, Madhulika Bhatnagar, Sanjay Singh, Pradeep Mishra, Yogeshwer Kumar, Kailash Chand Gupta
International Journal of Nanomedicine (2013)
40) Cypermethrin Stimulates GSK3β-Dependent Aβ and p-tau Proteins and Cognitive Loss in Young Rats: Reduced HB-EGF Signaling and Downstream Neuroinflammation as Critical Regulators
Shailendra Kumar Maurya, Juhi Mishra, Sabiya Abbas, Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay
Molecular Neurobiology (2016)
41) DNA and oxidative damage induced in somatic organs and tissues of mouse by municipal sludge leachate
Adekunle A Bakare, Sushila Patel, Alok K Pandey, Mahima Bajpayee, Alok Dhawan
Toxicology and Industrial Health (2012)
42) Role of type I & type II reactions in DNA damage and activation of caspase 3 via mitochondrial pathway induced by photosensitized benzophenone
Saroj Kumar Amar, Shruti Goyal, Syed Faiz Mujtaba, Ashish Dwivedi, Hari Narayan Kushwaha, Ankit Verma, Deepti Chopra, Rajnish K. Chaturvedi, Ratan Singh Ray
Toxicology Letters (2015)
43) Allethrin-induced genotoxicity and oxidative stress in Swiss albino mice
Amit Kumar Srivastava, Pramod Kumar Srivastava, Abdulaziz A. Al-Khedhairy, Javed Musarrat, Yogeshwer Shukla
Mutation Research/Fundamental and Molecular Mechanisms of Mutagenesis (2012)
44) Regulation of signaling pathways involved in lupeol induced inhibition of proliferation and induction of apoptosis in human prostate cancer cells
Sahdeo Prasad, Nidhi Nigam, Neetu Kalra, Yogeshwer Shukla
Molecular carcinogenesis (2008)
45) Expression and inducibility of cytochrome P450s (CYP1A1, 2B6, 2E1, 3A4) in human cord blood CD34(+) stem cell-derived differentiating neuronal cells
Abhishek K. Singh, Mahendra P. Kashyap, Sadaf Jahan, Vivek Kumar, Vinay K. Tripathi, Maqsood A. Siddiqui, Sanjay Yadav, Vinay K. Khanna, Vinita Das, Swatantra K. Jain, Aditya B. Pant
Toxicological Sciences (2012)
The 2014 paper where the duplicated figures are used was published in Molecular Nuerobiology.
46) Maneb and paraquat-induced modulation of toxicant responsive genes in the rat liver: comparison with polymorphonuclear leukocytes
Israr Ahmad, Smriti Shukla, Ashutosh Kumar, Brajesh Kumar Singh, Devendra Kumar Patel, Haushila Prasad Pandey, Chetna Singh
Chemico-Biological Interactions (2010)
47) Protective role of morin, a flavonoid, against high glucose induced oxidative stress mediated apoptosis in primary rat hepatocytes
Radhika Kapoor, Poonam Kakkar
PLoS ONE (2012)
48) A flow cytometric method to assess nanoparticle uptake in bacteria
Ashutosh Kumar, Alok K. Pandey, Shashi S. Singh, Rishi Shanker, Alok Dhawan
Cytometry. Part A : the journal of the International Society for Analytical Cytology (2011)
49) Superoxide mediated photomodification and DNA damage induced apoptosis by Benz(a)anthracene via mitochondrial mediated pathway
Syed Faiz Mujtaba, Ashish Dwivedi, Neera Yadav, Ratnasekhar Ch, Hari Narayan Kushwaha, Mohana K.R. Mudiam, Gajendra Singh, Ratan S. Ray
Journal of Photochemistry and Photobiology B Biology (2015)
50) Over-expression of superoxide dismutase ameliorates Cr(VI) induced adverse effects via modulating cellular immune system of Drosophila melanogaster
Prakash Pragya, Arvind Kumar Shukla, Ramesh Chandra Murthy, Malik Zainul Abdin, Debapratim Kar Chowdhuri
PLoS ONE (2014)
51) ZnO nanoparticles induced adjuvant effect via toll-like receptors and Src signaling in Balb/c mice
Ruchi Roy, Dinesh Kumar, Akanksha Sharma, Parul Gupta, Bhushan P. Chaudhari, Anurag Tripathi, Mukul Das, Premendra D. Dwivedi
Toxicology Letters (2014)
52) Impaired lysosomal activity mediated autophagic flux disruption by graphite carbon nanofibers induce apoptosis in human lung epithelial cells through oxidative stress and energetic impairment
Sandeep Mittal, Pradeep Kumar Sharma, Ratnakar Tiwari, Raja Gopal Rayavarapu, Jai Shankar, Lalit Kumar Singh Chauhan, Alok Kumar Pandey
Particle and Fibre Toxicology (2017)
53) Mechanism of inhibition of the ATPase domain of human topoisomerase IIα by 1,4-benzoquinone, 1,2-naphthoquinone, 1,4-naphthoquinone, and 9,10-phenanthroquinone
Deepak Gurbani, Vandna Kukshal, Julian Laubenthal, Ashutosh Kumar, Alok Pandey, Sarita Tripathi, Ashish Arora, Swatantra K. Jain, Ravishankar Ramachandran, Diana Anderson, Alok Dhawan
Toxicological Sciences (2012)
54) PLGA-encapsulated tea polyphenols enhance the chemotherapeutic efficacy of cisplatin against human cancer cells and mice bearing Ehrlich ascites carcinoma
Madhulika Singh, Priyanka Bhatnagar, Sanjay Mishra, Pradeep Kumar, Yogeshwer Shukla, Kailash Chand Gupta
International Journal of Nanomedicine (2015)
55) Bromelain nanoparticles protect against 7,12-dimethylbenz[a]anthracene induced skin carcinogenesis in mouse model
Priyanka Bhatnagar, Aditya B. Pant, Yogeshwer Shukla, Bhushan Chaudhari, Pradeep Kumar, Kailash C. Gupta
European journal of pharmaceutics and biopharmaceutics: official journal of Arbeitsgemeinschaft fur Pharmazeutische Verfahrenstechnik e.V (2015)
56) Topical application of ochratoxin A causes DNA damage and tumor initiation in mouse skin
Rahul Kumar, Kausar M. Ansari, Bhushan P. Chaudhari, Alok Dhawan, Premendra D. Dwivedi, Swatantra K. Jain, Mukul Das
PLoS ONE (2012)
57) Partial characterization of red gram (Cajanus cajan L. Millsp) polypeptides recognized by patients exhibiting rhinitis and bronchial asthma
Amita Misra, Rahul Kumar, Vivek Mishra, Bhushan P. Chaudhari, Anurag Tripathi, Mukul Das, Premendra D. Dwivedi
Food and chemical toxicology : an international journal published for the British Industrial Biological Research Association (2010)
58) Transcriptomic analysis provides insights on hexavalent chromium induced DNA double strand breaks and their possible repair in midgut cells of Drosophila melanogaster larvae
Manish Mishra, A. Sharma, A.K. Shukla, P. Pragya, R.C. Murthy, David De Pomerai, U.N. Dwivedi, D. Kar Chowdhuri
Mutation Research/Fundamental and Molecular Mechanisms of Mutagenesis (2013)
59) A novel function of TLR4 in mediating the immunomodulatory effect of Benzanthrone, an environmental pollutant
Prachi Tewari, Payal Mandal, Ruchi Roy, Somya Asthana, Premendra D Dwivedi, Mukul Das, Anurag Tripathi
Toxicology letters (2017)
60) Natural terpenes prevent mitochondrial dysfunction, oxidative stress and release of apoptotic proteins during nimesulide-hepatotoxicity in rats
Brijesh Kumar Singh, Madhulika Tripathi, Bhushan P. Chaudhari, Pramod K. Pandey, Poonam Kakkar
PLoS ONE (2012)
61) Resveratrol and black tea polyphenol combination synergistically suppress mouse skin tumors growth by inhibition of activated MAPKs and p53
Jasmine George, Madhulika Singh, Amit Kumar Srivastava, Kulpreet Bhui, Preeti Roy, Pranav Kumar Chaturvedi, Yogeshwer Shukla
PLoS ONE (2011)
62) Differentiating neurons derived from human umbilical cord blood stem cells work as a test system for developmental neurotoxicity
Mahendra P. Kashyap, Vivek Kumar, Abhishek K. Singh, Vinay K. Tripathi, Sadaf Jahan, Ankita Pandey, Ritesh K. Srivastava, Vinay K. Khanna, Aditya B. Pant
Molecular Neurobiology (2015)
63) Benzophenone 1 induced photogenotoxicity and apoptosis via release of cytochrome c and Smac/DIABLO at environmental UV radiation
Saroj Kumar Amar, Shruti Goyal, Divya Dubey, Ajeet K. Srivastav, Deepti Chopra, Jyoti Singh, Jai Shankar, Rajnish K. Chaturvedi, Ratan Singh Ray
Toxicology Letters (2015)
64) Naringenin prevents high glucose-induced mitochondria-mediated apoptosis involving AIF, Endo-G and caspases
Radhika Kapoor, Fatima Rizvi, Poonam Kakkar
Apoptosis : an international journal on programmed cell death (2013)
65) Monocrotophos induces the expression and activity of xenobiotic metabolizing enzymes in pre-sensitized cultured human brain cells
Vinay K. Tripathi, Vivek Kumar, Abhishek K. Singh, Mahendra P. Kashyap, Sadaf Jahan, Ankita Pandey, Sarfaraz Alam, Feroz Khan, Vinay K. Khanna, Sanjay Yadav, Mohtshim Lohani, Aditya B. Pant
PLoS ONE (2014)
66) O-hexadecyl-dextran entrapped berberine nanoparticles abrogate high glucose stress induced apoptosis in primary rat hepatocytes
Radhika Kapoor, Shruti Singh, Madhulika Tripathi, Priyanka Bhatnagar, Poonam Kakkar, Kailash Chand Gupta
PLoS ONE (2014)
The newer paper published in 2018 in the journal Drug Delivery and Translational Research where image duplication can be seen is listed here on Pubpeer.
67) Chlorpyrifos induces apoptosis and DNA damage in Drosophila through generation of reactive oxygen species
Subash C. Gupta, Manish Mishra, Anurag Sharma, T.G.R. Deepak Balaji, Rakesh Kumar, Ranjit K. Mishra, Debapratim K. Chowdhuri
Ecotoxicology and Environmental Safety (2010)
68) Cypermethrin exposure leads to regulation of proteins expression involved in neoplastic transformation in mouse skin
Jasmine George, Amit Kumar Srivastava, Richa Singh, Yogeshwer Shukla
Proteomics (2011)
69) Cellular and molecular mechanism of ofloxacin induced apoptotic cell death under ambient UV-A and sunlight exposure
Dwivedi, S. F. Mujtaba, N. Yadav, H. N. Kushwaha, S. K. Amar, S. K. Singh, M. C. Pant, R. S. Ray
Free Radical Research (2014)
70) PHLPP2 down regulation influences nuclear Nrf2 stability via Akt-1/Gsk3β/Fyn kinase axis in acetaminophen induced oxidative renal toxicity: Protection accorded by morin
Alpana Mathur, Fatima Rizvi, Poonam Kakkar
Food and chemical toxicology : an international journal published for the British Industrial Biological Research Association (2016)
71) Purification, characterization and allergenicity assessment of 26 kDa protein, a major allergen from Cicer arietinum
Alok Kumar Verma, Akanksha Sharma, Sandeep Kumar, Rinkesh Kumar Gupta, Dinesh Kumar, Kriti Gupta, B.H. Giridhar, Mukul Das, Premendra D. Dwivedi
Molecular Immunology (2016)
72) Regulation of signaling pathways involved in lupeol induced inhibition of proliferation and induction of apoptosis in human prostate cancer cells
Sahdeo Prasad, Nidhi Nigam, Neetu Kalra, Yogeshwer Shukla
Molecular Carcinogenesis (2008)
73) Hepatoprotective effects of lupeol and mango pulp extract of carcinogen induced alteration in Swiss albino mice
Sahdeo Prasad, Neetu Kalra, Yogeshwer Shukla