Why are tubeless tyres not popular in India?

Tubeless tyres have distinct advantages over conventional tubed tyres

January 16, 2024 01:47 pm | Updated 01:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A tubeless tyre and its valve visible on a bicycle rim.

A tubeless tyre and its valve visible on a bicycle rim. | Photo Credit: Glory Cycles (CC BY 2.0)

Tubeless tyres are not popular in India because of two reasons. First, rusting of rims, which leads to air leak, is a perennial problem in the tropical climate. Second, fitment of such tyres needs special tools and presses and so they cannot be repaired in roadside shops.

In conventional tubed tyres, the load is carried by a volume of air held inside a tube, which is closeted to the inside of the rim at the bottom and to a tyre over the remaining area. In tubeless tyres, the tyre itself holds the air.

Outwardly, a tubeless tyre resembles a tubed tyre. The inside of a tubeless tyre has an airtight lining extending beneath the bead – the part of the tyre that anchors it to the rim – when inflated. In order to provide perfect sealing, a special coat of rubber is provided to the inside wall of the tyre which is fitted to the rim using rubber seals. The special bead seating (on the rim) also prevents air leak. There is no need for a flap and so a valve is fitted to the rim itself for inflating or deflating the tyre.

Tubeless tyres have distinct advantages over conventional tubed tyres. For example, downtime is reduced due to the elimination of tube and flap troubles, and fitting is easier. It gives cooler running, which is important in high ambient temperatures and on long hauls.

Unnoticed accidental damage can lead to a burst with tubed tyres. That is, the air escapes through the tube-tyre interspace. Such damage shows up as a slow leak in tubeless tyres. There is no run-flat situation and so the user can safely travel up to 10-15 km before setting it right.

These obvious advantages of tubeless tyres have led to its adoption in many other countries.

