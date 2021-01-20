Science

Watch | Why are platypuses so weird?

Platypuses are often considered the world's oddest mammal. They have always confused scientists by exhibiting an array of bizarre characteristics. Australia’s duck-billed platypuses lay eggs though they are mammals. Unlike other mammals, they are toothless and have webbed feet.

