  • The U.S.-based Virgin Orbit said a mission to launch the first satellites into orbit from Western Europe suffered an “anomaly” on Tuesday.
  • The rocket was supposed to take nine small satellites for mixed civil and defence use into orbit but about two hours after the plane took off, the company reported that the mission encountered a problem.
  • The mission was a collaboration between the U.K. Space Agency, the Royal Air Force, Virgin Orbit and Cornwall Council.