Watch | Indians are buying land on the moon… but can one ‘own’ lunar land?

September 09, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST

India’s successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 rover on the moon is encouraging some of its people to also grab a slice of it, literally.

Now, several middle-class Indians, who may have never owned land on earth, are looking to buy land on the moon

There are organisations and websites dedicated to selling property on the moon where buyers can buy an acre of land for as little as $34.99 which is around ₹2,890. The purchase often comes with a certificate of the land claim, a satellite image of the land, and mineral rights for a depth of five kilometres below the surface.

It seems an affordable, if rather unbelievable, bargain. What do Indians who have bought real estate on the moon have to say? And importantly, what does the law say?

Read the full story here: Racing for Moon real estate | Chandrayaan-3’s landing is motivating Indians to buy land on the Moon

Reporting: Neha Mehrotra

Production: Kanishkaa Balachandran

Videos and photos: K. Murali Kumar, G. Ramakrishna, Debasish Bhaduri