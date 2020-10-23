Science

Watch | Can mosquitoes taste human blood?

Researchers at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute in the U.S. recently found that female mosquitoes are able to sense the taste of human blood.

The sense of taste is specially tuned to detect a combination of at least four different substances in blood such as glucose, sodium chloride (common salt), sodium bicarbonate and adenosine triphosphate (ATP).

