  • Mosquitoes locate a potential host through different sensory cues, such as your body temperature and the carbon dioxide emitted from your breath.
  • Previous lab research has found that mice infected with malaria have changes in their scents that make them more attractive to mosquitoes.
  • Dengue and Zika viruses are capable of increasing the amount of acetophenone their hosts produce and emit, making them even more attractive to mosquitoes.