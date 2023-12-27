GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Science Quiz | The Colour Black

Black, the colour born of the absence of light

December 27, 2023 01:22 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST

Vasudevan Mukunth

Questions:

1. There are many similar roots for the word ‘black’ in English, such as “bhleg” from the Proto-Indo-European language and “blach” from the Old High German. Specify a Sanskrit word that means ‘black’ or ‘dark’ and is also the name of a Hindu deity.

2. Name the chemical coating announced by the U.K. National Physical Laboratory and Surrey NanoSystems in 2014. This coating – part of whose name stands for “vertically aligned (carbon) nanotube arrays” – was until 2019 the blackest substance known to humans.

3. In 2019, researchers at this private university in the U.S. reported a material – also composed of vertically aligned carbon nanotubes – that they found could absorb 99.995% of all the light incident on it, rendering its appearance even darker than the substance in Q2. Name the university.

4. When a pure colour is mixed with black, it gives rise a shade of that colour. Shades differ from the ‘parent’ colour only in their lightness, not in their ____________. Fill in the blank with a term from colour theory that denotes a combination of a colour’s hue and intensity.

5. In the 14th century, people were able to make a deep black dye from ____-____, which were small tumours that typically grow on oak trees. These tumours were formed when some wasps secreted some substances into the tree. Fill in the blanks.

Visual:

In this cross-sectional view of the retina, name the cells at the extreme right. They enable vision when it is dark but can’t sense colours. RAMON Y CAJAL (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Answers:

1. Krishna

2. Vantablack

3. MIT

4. Chromaticity

5. Gall-nuts

Visual: Rod cells

Related Topics

science (general) / science (general) / The Hindu Quizzes / physics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.