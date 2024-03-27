GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Science Quiz | Spacetime continuum

March 27, 2024 11:30 am | Updated 11:30 am IST

Vasudevan Mukunth

Questions:

1. When a smooth circular object is placed in the path of light, its shadow behind will be dark except for a small bright spot at the centre. What is the spot called? Its discovery in 1818 was a strong indicator that light behaves like a wave.

2. Backed by discoveries like those in Q1, pointing to the possibility that light can behave like a wave, scientists assumed space should be filled with a medium the wave can pass through. Name the famous 1887 experiment that looked for this medium but ended up disproving its existence.

3. The answers to Q1 and Q2 plus other events disrupted what scientists believed they knew of light and space. In 1898, a French mathematician first combined space and time into spacetime and advanced some principles that explained the discrepancy in Q2. Name him.

4. The spacetime of our universe has four dimensions – three of space and one of time. What is the name for a point on this spacetime?

5. Mathematically, spacetime is a ________. This means a very small portion of spacetime will appear flat when zoomed in but can be part of a curved surface when zoomed out – like how the earth appears flat to someone standing on the ground but whose spheroidal shape becomes apparent when standing on a mountain. Fill in the blank.

Visual:

Name this Indian physicist who provided the first, if also incomplete, proof that the general theory of relativity allowed spacetime to become infinitely curved in some places.

Answers:

1. Arago spot

2. Michelson-Morley experiment

3. Henri Poincaré

4. Event

5. Manifold

Visual: A.K. Raychaudhuri

Related Topics

science (general) / The Hindu Quizzes / science (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.