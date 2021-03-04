All about Mars: The Hindu Science Quiz
All about Mars: The Hindu Science Quiz
A.S. Nazir Ahamed Shubashree Desikan
1/5
1. Jezero Crater in Mars, the landing site of the NASA’s Perseverance rover, is named after...
1. Who gives names to Martian landscapes?
The International Astronomical Union gave the name Jezero Crater in 2007 to a 45-km-wide crater on the western edge of Isidis Planitia, a giant impact basin just north of the Martian equator.
1. A Martian day is called a sol, and a Martian year lasts 669.6 sols. How many Earth days does a Martian year have?
On Mars, a year lasts 669.6 sols, or 687 Earth days, and an individual season can last up to 194 sols, or just over 199 Earth days.
1. What connection does Alexander Mather have with the Mars rover Perseverance?
1. “Touchdown confirmed.” Who said this during the historic landing of Perseverance on the Martian surface?
