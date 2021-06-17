Science
Rare moments (Top left to right) Just before the eclipse; A chunk of the sun disappears; The crescent appears. (Bottom left to right) The Ring of Fire; the beginning of the end; the sun makes a comeback

On Sun, its eclipses and beauty spots: The Hindu Science Quiz

1. The sun’s outer layer the photosphere is at a temperature of about 6,000 degrees Celsius. What is the temperature of its atmosphere?

1. The sunspots are relatively cooler areas on the surface of the sun. They appear and disappear in cycles that are:

1. What is the name of the Sun’s atmosphere?

1. In a solar eclipse when the moon’s shadow hides all but an outer ring, we see the ring of fire? What is the type of eclipse when we see this?

1. Every star evolves and grows and eventually ends up in a stable state. What is the final fate of a star the size of our sun?

