From HIV to herpetology: The Hindu Science Quiz

Correct answers are highlighted in green. Click on the correct answer for further reading on the topic.
A.S. Nazir Ahamed Shubashree Desikan
1. To which animal does the largest animal genome sequenced so far belong to?
Australian lung fish – with 43 billion base pairs, this fish, which has genes for lungs, articulated limbs and detecting airborne smells, has a genome that is about 14 times as long as that of humans.
1. What does the term ‘rogue’ planet refer to?
These interstellar nomads or starless planets were first sighted in 1998. OTS 44 with over 11 times Jupiter’s mass was the first rogue planet to be discovered. It is 554 light years away.
1. Antibodies are Y shaped proteins that form in response to aliens in a system, like viruses, and help in building an immune response to the outsider. What are autoantibodies?
These are antibodies that attack the body’s immune defence system or specific proteins in organs like the heart.
1. Who is also known as the ‘snake man of India’?
1. When was the first detection of human immuno deficiency virus (HIV) infected sample made?
The earliest known case of HIV infection in humans was in a blood sample frm a man in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo. But the virus was only discovered later, in 1983.
