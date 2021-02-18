All about glaciers: The Hindu Science Quiz
All about glaciers: The Hindu Science Quiz
A.S. Nazir Ahamed Shubashree Desikan
1. Which of the following glaciers likely spawned the iceberg that sank the Titanic?
1. Which is the world's longest glacier according Guinness World Records?
Lambert Glacier measures more than 400 km in length. The glacier has receded from its previous estimated length of 700 km.
1. Which of the following is NOT a glacier?
1. Which of the following is the longest glacier in the Himalayas?
1. What is a GLOF with respect to glaciers?
A glacial lake outburst flood, or GLOF, also has a Sherpa word for it: chhu-gyumha, a catastrophic flood.
