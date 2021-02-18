Science
Arctic summer sea ice levels have declined by more than 10% each decade since the late 1970s and mountain glaciers have shed roughly 250 billion tonnes of ice annually over the last century.

All about glaciers: The Hindu Science Quiz

1/5

1. Which of the following glaciers likely spawned the iceberg that sank the Titanic?

1. Which is the world's longest glacier according Guinness World Records?

1. Which of the following is NOT a glacier?

1. Which of the following is the longest glacier in the Himalayas?

1. What is a GLOF with respect to glaciers?

All about glaciers: The Hindu Science Quiz

RETAKE THE QUIZ
Related Articles

Printable version | Feb 18, 2021 4:47:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/science/the-hindu-science-quiz-february-18-2021/article33870794.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY