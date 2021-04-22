All about missions to Space: The Hindu Science Quiz
Correct answers are highlighted in green. Click on the correct answer for further reading on the topic.
A.S. Nazir Ahamed Shubashree Desikan
1/5
1. Sitting in the capsule, Yuri Gagarin, the first human in space, whistled a tune. “Poyekhali!” — “Off we go!” — he shouted as the rocket blasted off. Name the capsule.
Yuri Gagarin’s pioneering, single-orbit flight on April 12, 1961 made him a hero in the Soviet Union and an international celebrity
1. When was the first satellite put in space?
The Soviet space programme put the world’s first satellite into orbit with the successful launch of Sputnik in October 1957
1. How did Yuri Gagarin die, and when?
1. How long did the Soviet Union take to put a woman in space after Gagarin’s flight?
Valentina Tereshkova was launched aboard Vostok 6 on June 16, 1963 and became the first woman to fly in space
1. We know Soviet/Russian astronauts are called cosmonauts. Now, who are spationauts?
With other countries becoming active in the space programme, there are new terms being used to describe an Astronaut — Taikonaut for a Chinese astronaut, Spationaut for the French and Vyomanauts for Indians
Printable version | Apr 22, 2021 5:02:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/science/the-hindu-science-quiz-april-22-2021/article34385279.ece
