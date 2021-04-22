Science
Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first human in space 60 years ago. | File

All about missions to Space: The Hindu Science Quiz

1. Sitting in the capsule, Yuri Gagarin, the first human in space, whistled a tune. “Poyekhali!” — “Off we go!” — he shouted as the rocket blasted off. Name the capsule.

1. When was the first satellite put in space?

1. How did Yuri Gagarin die, and when?

1. How long did the Soviet Union take to put a woman in space after Gagarin’s flight?

1. We know Soviet/Russian astronauts are called cosmonauts. Now, who are spationauts?

