  • The GenOMICC is a research study that brings together clinicians and scientists from around the world to find the genetic factors that lead to determine the outcome in critical illnesses.
  • To understand the genetic causes of severe COVID-19, the DNA of 7,491 critical patients was compared with 48,400 people who had not suffered from COVID-19, and that of a further 1,630 people who had only experienced mild symptoms.
  • The study found key differences in 16 genes in ICU patients compared to the DNA of other groups. The new variants included some that had a role in blood clotting, immune response and the intensity of inflammation.