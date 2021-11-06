Sunday Quiz: women and their inventions

1. Margaret Knight in 1868 designed and built a machine that cut, folded and glued to form a certain article with a flat bottom. This was in response to the previous versions that were weak and narrow, and could not stand on their bases. Her invention produced a version that was sturdier and more useful. A man working in her office stole her idea and patented it first and then claimed women cannot be inventors. Knight fought back with evidence and won. What environment-friendly item is this that we now see everywhere?