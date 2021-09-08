Science
File photo for representation.

Science Quiz: On weather phenomena

1/5

1. Which of the following can be best defined as “a hydrometeor consisting of minute particles of liquid water or ice, or of both”?

1. Who first proposed classification of clouds?

1. Clouds are classied into 10 groups known as genera. They are subdivided into...

1. What is an accessory cloud?

1. What are special clouds?

Science Quiz: On weather phenomena

RETAKE THE QUIZ
Related Topics
The Hindu Quizzes
Related Articles

Printable version | Sep 8, 2021 4:51:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/science/science-quiz-on-weather-phenomena/article36357835.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY