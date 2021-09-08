Science Quiz: On weather phenomena
Science Quiz: On weather phenomena
A.S. Nazir Ahamed Shubashree Desikan
1. Which of the following can be best defined as “a hydrometeor consisting of minute particles of liquid water or ice, or of both”?
A cloud is a hydrometeor consisting of minute particles of liquid water or ice, or of both, suspended in the atmosphere and usually not touching the ground.
1. Who first proposed classification of clouds?
Luke Howard, considered “the father of meteorology”, proposed the classification of clouds in his book, “The Modifications of Clouds”.
1. Clouds are classied into 10 groups known as genera. They are subdivided into...
As of now, there are 10 genera, subdivided into species and varieties. In total there are close to a 100 such combinations.
1. What is an accessory cloud?
1. What are special clouds?
