Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: on Comets

Test your Science quotient with this quiz

Comet ISON is shown in this NASA handout provided April 23, 2013. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Q: According to NASA, how many comets have been identified so far?

The current number of known comets is: 3,743. https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/asteroids-comets-and-meteors/overview/

More than 3,700

Over 1,000

More than 2,000

Fewer than 500

A: 1

Q: The tiny frozen part of a comet is called...

The nucleus contains icy chunks, frozen gases with bits of embedded dust. https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/asteroids-comets-and-meteors/comets/in-depth/

The eye

The nucleus

The core

The chamber

A: 2

Q: A comet warms up as it nears the Sun and develops an atmosphere called...

The coma may extend hundreds of thousands of kilometers. https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/asteroids-comets-and-meteors/comets/in-depth/

The khaos

The ica

The coma

The aola

A: 3

Q: Which of the following statements is true?

Comets actually have two tails―a dust tail and an ion (gas) tail. https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/asteroids-comets-and-meteors/comets/in-depth/

Comets don’t have tails

A comet’s tail is defined by distance

A comet has a single tail

A comet has two tails

A: 4

Q: What are sungrazers?

Some comets, called sungrazers, crash straight into the Sun or get so close that they break up and evaporate. https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/asteroids-comets-and-meteors/comets/in-depth/

Type of comets that crash straight into the Sun

Type of comets that maintain a safe distance from the Sun

Type of comets that come between a planet and its star

Type of comets that move between star systems

A: 1