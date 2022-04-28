Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: on Comets
Q: According to NASA, how many comets have been identified so far?
The current number of known comets is: 3,743. https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/asteroids-comets-and-meteors/overview/
More than 3,700
Over 1,000
More than 2,000
Fewer than 500
A: 1
Q: The tiny frozen part of a comet is called...
The nucleus contains icy chunks, frozen gases with bits of embedded dust. https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/asteroids-comets-and-meteors/comets/in-depth/
The eye
The nucleus
The core
The chamber
A: 2
Q: A comet warms up as it nears the Sun and develops an atmosphere called...
The coma may extend hundreds of thousands of kilometers. https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/asteroids-comets-and-meteors/comets/in-depth/
The khaos
The ica
The coma
The aola
A: 3
Q: Which of the following statements is true?
Comets actually have two tails―a dust tail and an ion (gas) tail. https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/asteroids-comets-and-meteors/comets/in-depth/
Comets don’t have tails
A comet’s tail is defined by distance
A comet has a single tail
A comet has two tails
A: 4
Q: What are sungrazers?
Some comets, called sungrazers, crash straight into the Sun or get so close that they break up and evaporate. https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/asteroids-comets-and-meteors/comets/in-depth/
Type of comets that crash straight into the Sun
Type of comets that maintain a safe distance from the Sun
Type of comets that come between a planet and its star
Type of comets that move between star systems
A: 1
