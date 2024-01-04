Sci-Five | The Hindu’s Science Quiz: On Brains
1 / 5 | This eight-legged animal’s brain takes up about 80% of its body cavity. Name the animal.
- Spiders
- Crab
- Scorpions
- Mites
The Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute found that the central nervous systems of some of the world's smallest spiders fill up almost 80% of their total body cavity.
2 / 5 | How do woodpeckers protect themselves from brain damage?
- Their skulls are very thick
- Their skulls contain a fluid that protects the brain
- Their skulls have air pockets that cushion the brain from the jolts from pecking trees.
- Their skulls don’t have any protection. They eventually get brain damage.
Like all birds, woodpeckers have very complex skulls full of tiny, very lightweight bones; the skull of an average bird weighs just 1% of the bird's body weight. The woodpecker has a built-in protective mechanism that cushions the brain from the jolts of its activities: air pockets.
3 / 5 | Which animal’s brain is the biggest in the animal kingdom?
- Elephants
- Sperm whale
- Rhinoceros
- Killer whales
The sperm whale has the biggest brain of any animal species, weighing up to 7 to 9 kilograms.
4 / 5 | This is one of the few animals in the world that doesn’t have a brain. Name the animal.
- Sea urchins
- Leech
- Starfish
- Sponges
There is one organism that has no brain or nervous tissue of any kind: the sponge. Sponges are simple animals, surviving on the sea floor by taking nutrients into their porous bodies.
5 / 5 | How does the nervous system of an octopus differ from that of humans?
- Octopuses have a centralized nervous system.
- Octopuses have no nervous system.
- Each arm of an octopus can act semi-independently.
- An octopus’s brain-to-body ratio is the smallest of any invertebrate
An octopus's nervous system allows each arm to act semi-independently of the rest of its body. Unlike humans, octopuses don't have a centralized nervous system, although they do have a main brain between their eyes.
