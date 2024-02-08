Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Wetlands
1 / 5 | What is a wetland?
- A dry arid region
- A region covered by water with its distinct ecosystems
- An elevated plateau-like region
- A man-made reservoir
A wetland is a place in which the land is covered by water—salt, fresh, or somewhere in between—either seasonally or permanently. It functions as its own distinct ecosystem. You can recognize wetlands from other types of land or bodies of water primarily by the vegetation that has adapted to wet soil.Next
2 / 5 | What kind of animals rely on wetlands for food and shelter?
- Lions and cheetahs
- Elephants, deer and giraffes
- Leopards
- Otters, beavers, and tigers
Mammals like otters, beavers, and even tigers rely on wetlands to find food and shelter.Next
3 / 5 | Name one of the largest wetlands in the world.
- Pantanal
- Kakadu Wetlands
- Sunderbans
- Florida Everglades
Situated in the heart of South America, the Pantanal is the world’s largest tropical wetland. At 42 million acres, the Pantanal covers an area slightly larger than England and sprawls across three countries—Bolivia, Brazil, and Paraguay.Next
4 / 5 | What role do wetlands play in transforming nitrogen for plant use?
- They release nitrogen into the atmosphere
- They convert nitrogen into a gas
- They transform nitrogen into a form that’s easier for plants to take in
- They have no impact on nitrogen cycling
Wetlands trap pollutants such as phosphorus and heavy metals in their soils, transform nitrogen into a form that’s easier for plants to take in, and physically and chemically break down bacteria.Next
5 / 5 | How do wetlands help mitigate climate change?
- Works as a filter to remove pollution
- Releases a high amount of oxygen
- Helps with carbon sequestration
- Provides an ecosystem for a thriving biodiversity
Wetlands can store 50 times more carbon than rain forests, helping to keep the heat-trapping gas that contributes to climate change out of the atmosphere. Wetlands pull leaves, animal waste, and other high carbon matter down from the surface of the water.Next
