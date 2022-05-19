Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On transplants
Shubashree DesikanNazir Ahamed A.S
May 19, 2022 17:56 IST
Test your Science quotient with this quiz
Correct answers are highlighted in green. Click on the correct answer for further reading on the topic.
1/5
1. Which was the first human organ to be transplanted successfully?
In 1954, Joeseph E. Murray and his colleagues at Peter Bent Brigham Hospital in Boston performed the first truly successful kidney transplant from one twin to another. https://web.stanford.edu/dept/HPST/transplant/html/history.html
2. When was India’s first kidney transplant performed?
A team of doctors of the Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, performed the country’s first successful kidney transplant on February 2, 1971. https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/it-is-50-years-since-vellore-cmc-performed-the-countrys-first-kidney-transplant/article33727716.ece
3. When was the first successful corneal transplantation took place in India?
Dr R.E.S. Muthiah started the first eye bank in India and the first corneal transplantation took place successfully by him in India in 1948. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/10643183/
4. Who performed the first successful heart transplant in history?
It was in 1967 in South Africa where Dr. Barnard transplanted the heart of brain-dead 24-year-old Denise Darvall into 54-year-old Lewis Washkansky. https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/50th-year-of-heart-transplant-observed/article21255532.ece
5. The procedure to use animal organs in the human body is called...
In a medical first, U.S. doctors transplanted a pig heart into a patient in a last-ditch effort to save his life in January 2022. https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/science/us-man-who-got-first-pig-heart-transplant-dies-two-months-after-surgery/article65208441.ece
YOU SCORED
