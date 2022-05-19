Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On transplants

Test your Science quotient with this quiz

Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On transplants

1. Which was the first human organ to be transplanted successfully?

Kidney

In 1954, Joeseph E. Murray and his colleagues at Peter Bent Brigham Hospital in Boston performed the first truly successful kidney transplant from one twin to another. https://web.stanford.edu/dept/HPST/transplant/html/history.html 2. When was India's first kidney transplant performed?

1971

A team of doctors of the Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, performed the country's first successful kidney transplant on February 2, 1971. https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/it-is-50-years-since-vellore-cmc-performed-the-countrys-first-kidney-transplant/article33727716.ece

3. When was the first successful corneal transplantation took place in India?

1948

Dr R.E.S. Muthiah started the first eye bank in India and the first corneal transplantation took place successfully by him in India in 1948. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/10643183/

4. Who performed the first successful heart transplant in history? Christiaan Barnard

It was in 1967 in South Africa where Dr. Barnard transplanted the heart of brain-dead 24-year-old Denise Darvall into 54-year-old Lewis Washkansky. https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/50th-year-of-heart-transplant-observed/article21255532.ece

5. The procedure to use animal organs in the human body is called...  Xenotransplantation

In a medical first, U.S. doctors transplanted a pig heart into a patient in a last-ditch effort to save his life in January 2022. https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/science/us-man-who-got-first-pig-heart-transplant-dies-two-months-after-surgery/article65208441.ece



