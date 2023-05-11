HamberMenu
Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On submarine volcanoes

In a recent discovery, scientists have reported finding 19,325 new seamounts created by volcanic activities. This week’s quiz is about submarine volcanoes.

May 11, 2023 11:51 am | Updated 11:51 am IST

Arkatapa Basu
This view taken on January 17, 2015 from a boat at sea shows a frigate bird (C) flying on the thermals from the new vent as steam and gas rise from the eruption of a volcano, some 65 kilometres (40 miles) northwest of the South Pacific nation Tonga’s capital Nuku’alofa.

This view taken on January 17, 2015 from a boat at sea shows a frigate bird (C) flying on the thermals from the new vent as steam and gas rise from the eruption of a volcano, some 65 kilometres (40 miles) northwest of the South Pacific nation Tonga’s capital Nuku’alofa. | Photo Credit: AFP

Q: Where do most volcanic eruptions occur on Earth?

 About 80% of the volcanic eruptions on Earth take place underwater. They form new landmasses and provide a living environment for deep-sea creatures

Canyons

Under the ocean

Islands

Mountains

A: 2

Q: Where are submarine volcanoes most commonly found?

Like continental ones, volcanoes under the ocean are most commonly found around the boundaries of tectonic plates.

Continental shelf

Oceanic trench

Fjord

Boundaries of tectonic plates

A: 4

Q: Where are most of the active volcanoes located?

The most active volcanoes are located in the ‘Ring of Fire’ located under the Pacific Ocean. It consists of more than 450 volcanoes.

Mid-Atlantic ridge

Alpine-Himalayan orogenic belt

Ring of Fire

Andean volcanic belt

A: 3

Q: When was the most recent underwater volcano eruption?

The Hunga Tonga–Hunga Ha’apai volcano in the South Pacific Ocean erupted on January 15, 2022.

January 2022

July 2022

March 2021

January 2021

A: 1

Q: Which country is also a volcanic island?

Estimated to have formed about 16 to 18 million years ago, Iceland’s land surface was formed by the cooling of volcanic eruptions that occurred under the ocean.

Madagascar

Iceland

Greenland

Haiti

A: 2

