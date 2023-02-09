Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: on Sir Ronald Ross
1 / 5 | 1. Sir Ronald Ross received the _______ Nobel prize in physiology or medicine.
- First
- Second
- Third
- Fourth
In 1902 he was awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine for his work on malaria.Next
2 / 5 | Which of the following is true about Sir Ronald Ross’ Indian connection?
- He was born in Almora
- His father was Indian
- His mother was Indian
- He is buried in India
Sir Ronald Ross was born in Almora, Uttarakhand (United Provinces of British India) in 1857 to Sir C.C.G. Ross, a General in the Indian Army, and his wife Matilda.Next
3 / 5 | When did Sir Ronald Ross make his discovery?
- 1868
- 1894
- 1895
- 1897
On August 20, 1897, in Secunderabad, Sir Ronald Ross made his landmark discovery. While dissecting the stomach tissue of an anopheline mosquito fed four days previously on a malarious patient, he found the malaria parasite and went on to prove the role of Anopheles mosquitoes in the transmission of malaria parasites in humans.Next
4 / 5 | After the discovery, Sir Ronald Ross continued his research into malaria in India, using a more convenient experimental model. Name it.
- Malaria in birds
- Malaria in dogs
- Malaria in cattle
- Malaria in zoo animals
By July 1898, Sir Ronald Ross had demonstrated that mosquitoes could serve as intermediate hosts for bird malaria.Next
5 / 5 | When was the Ross Institute and Hospital for Tropical Diseases opened?
- 1932
- 1926
- 1902
- 1910
In 1926 the Ross Institute and Hospital for Tropical Diseases was opened on Putney Heath, London by the Prince of Wales as a memorial to and in recognition of Sir Ronald Ross’ work. (Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S.)Next
YOUR SCORE
- Copy link
- Telegram
0/5RETAKE THE QUIZ
COMMents
SHARE
- Copy link
- Telegram
COMMents
SHARE