Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Migrations
1 / 5 | This tiny bird migrates between Greenland and Antarctica. Name it.
- Arctic Tern
- Common Firecrest
- Willow Tit
- Bee Hummingbird
The Arctic tern (a type of bird) travels between Greenland and Antarctica in a zig-zag route that covers over 44,000 miles.Next
2 / 5 | This insect migrates in vibrant swarms and flies from Canada to Mexico.
- Locusts
- Emperor Dragonfly
- Monarch Butterfly
- Orchid Mantis
Monarch butterflies fly over 3,000 miles to Mexico from Canada.Next
3 / 5 | Which other animals are part of the Great Migration along with wildebeests?
- Zebras, Giraffes
- Elephants
- Buffaloes
- Zebras, gazelles
The Great Migration is not only about wildebeests. Zebras and gazelles also play crucial roles. Zebras’ strong vision and gazelles’ alertness complement the wildebeests’ strength, creating a symbiotic relationship that enhances the overall survival chances of the group.Next
4 / 5 | What is remarkable about the journey of salmon upstream to spawn?
- They travel downstream.
- They swim with the currents.
- They swim against currents, waterfalls, and rapids.
- They don’t swim upstream.
Salmon swim to the mouth of the river against the direction of currents, waterfalls and rapids. Their journey is around 250 miles and once they’ve reached their destination and given birth, they will die.Next
5 / 5 | The period of intense feeding before a migration is called _________.
- Aestivation
- Hyperphagia
- Brumation
- Hyperkalemia
Most animals on the verge of migrating will feed intensively prior to departing for their journey to boost their fuel stores. This behaviour is known as hyperphagia, which is triggered by an internal circannual rhythm, and is seen in species as varied as monarch butterflies, caribou, and baleen whales.Next
