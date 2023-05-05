Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: on marine travel
Which of the following principle/law keeps a ship afloat?
- Pascal’s Law
- Bernoulli’s Principle
- Archimedes’ Principle
- Boyle’s law
The answer to why ships can float comes from the famous principle of Archimedes which says that the net upward force on an object immersed in water is equal to the weight of the water displaced by the object.Next
Who built the first ships in history?
- The Egyptians
- The Greeks
- The Phoenicians
- The Chinese
The oldest pictures, at least 6000 years old, of boats that have ever been found are Egyptian.Next
We all know nautical miles are used to measure distance travelled through water. Now, what does a Knot mean in terms of marine travel?
- Measure of nautical mile in America
- Measure of speed of vessels
- Measure of length of ships
- Measure of the depth of a ship’s anchor
Knots are used to measure speed. One knot equals one nautical mile per hour, or roughly 1.15 mile (1.8 km) per hour.Next
Which of the human species are the first raft builders?
- Homo erectus
- Homo sapiens
- Homo neanderthalensis
- Homo floresiensis
Homo erectus reached a remote Indonesian Island around 8,00,000 BCE using bamboo raftsNext
When was the first submarine craft successfully tested?
Dutch inventor Cornelis Drebbel is usually credited with building the first submarine. Between 1620 and 1624 he successfully manoeuvred his craft beneath the ThamesNext
