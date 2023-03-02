Researchers on February 21, 2023 said an intensive study of Earth’s deep interior confirmed the existence of a distinct structure inside our planet’s inner core — a wickedly hot innermost solid ball of iron and nickel about 1,350 km-wide. This week’s quiz is about Earth and its makeup.

Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: on layers of the Earth

1 / 5 | Danish seismologist Inge Lehmann is credited to be the discoverer of the Earth’s inner core. When did she make the discovery? 1890s

1920s

1930s

1970s Dr. Lehmann discovered the inner core of Earth in 1936 by using seismic wave data. Next

2 / 5 | Thousands of earthquakes occur every year, and each one provides a glimpse of the Earth’s interior. When was the first modern seismographs that detect and record the movement of seismic waves created by earthquakes invented? 1880

1890

1900

1910 British geologist John Milne designed one of the first reliable seismographs in 1880 and traveled widely in Japan to set up 968 seismological stations for a survey of Japan’s widespread earthquakes. Next

3 / 5 | Which of the layers of the Earth is solid? Outer core

Inner core

Both outer and inner cores are liquid. Only the mantle is solid

Except for the crest, it’s all liquid below Although the inner core is very hot, it is solid because it is experiencing very high pressure. The pressure in the outer core is not high enough to make it solid. Next

4 / 5 | How deep is the centre of Earth from its surface? About 6,400 km

About 2,900 km

About 5,200 km

About 4,100 km Earth’s inner core extends from 5,150-6,370 km below the Earth’s surface. Next

5 / 5 | Elements called siderophiles are found in the inner core of Earth. What are they? Elements that dissolve in Nickel

Elements that won’t break down under pressure

Elements that dissolve in iron

Elements that become liquid under pressure Elements classified as siderophiles are the ones that tend to affiliate with iron. Next