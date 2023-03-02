HamberMenu
Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: on layers of the Earth

Test your science quotient with this quiz.

March 02, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST

A.S. Nazir Ahamed

Researchers on February 21, 2023 said an intensive study of Earth’s deep interior confirmed the existence of a distinct structure inside our planet’s inner core — a wickedly hot innermost solid ball of iron and nickel about 1,350 km-wide. This week’s quiz is about Earth and its makeup.

1 / 5 | Danish seismologist Inge Lehmann is credited to be the discoverer of the Earth’s inner core. When did she make the discovery?
  • 1890s
  • 1920s
  • 1930s
  • 1970s
