Researchers on February 21, 2023 said an intensive study of Earth’s deep interior confirmed the existence of a distinct structure inside our planet’s inner core — a wickedly hot innermost solid ball of iron and nickel about 1,350 km-wide. This week’s quiz is about Earth and its makeup.
Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: on layers of the Earth
Danish seismologist Inge Lehmann is credited to be the discoverer of the Earth’s inner core. When did she make the discovery?
Dr. Lehmann discovered the inner core of Earth in 1936 by using seismic wave data.Next
Thousands of earthquakes occur every year, and each one provides a glimpse of the Earth’s interior. When was the first modern seismographs that detect and record the movement of seismic waves created by earthquakes invented?
British geologist John Milne designed one of the first reliable seismographs in 1880 and traveled widely in Japan to set up 968 seismological stations for a survey of Japan’s widespread earthquakes.Next
Which of the layers of the Earth is solid?
- Outer core
- Inner core
- Both outer and inner cores are liquid. Only the mantle is solid
- Except for the crest, it’s all liquid below
Although the inner core is very hot, it is solid because it is experiencing very high pressure. The pressure in the outer core is not high enough to make it solid.Next
How deep is the centre of Earth from its surface?
- About 6,400 km
- About 2,900 km
- About 5,200 km
- About 4,100 km
Earth’s inner core extends from 5,150-6,370 km below the Earth’s surface.Next
Elements called siderophiles are found in the inner core of Earth. What are they?
- Elements that dissolve in Nickel
- Elements that won’t break down under pressure
- Elements that dissolve in iron
- Elements that become liquid under pressure
Elements classified as siderophiles are the ones that tend to affiliate with iron.Next
