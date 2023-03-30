Sci-Five | The Hindu Science quiz: On Jupiter
This image provided by NASA shows a false color composite image of Jupiter obtained by the James Webb Space Telescope on July 27, 2022. The planet's rings and some of its small satellites are visible along with background galaxies.
How big is Jupiter?
- 5 Earths could fit across Jupiter’s equator
- 15 Earths could fit across Jupiter’s equator
- 25 Earths could fit across Jupiter’s equator
- 11 Earths could fit across Jupiter’s equator
If Earth were the size of a grape, Jupiter would be the size of a basketball.Next
A day in Jupiter is called a Jovian day. How long is a Jovian day in Earth hours?
- Same as that of Earth
- 10 hours
- 33 hours
- 45 hours
Jupiter rotates once about every 10 hours (a Jovian day). It takes about 12 Earth years to complete one orbit of the Sun (a Jovian year).Next
Jupiter’s Great Red Spot is said to be about twice the size of Earth. What is it?
- A gigantic storm
- A deep valley
- A volcano
- A red-capped mountain
Jupiter’s Great Red Spot has raged for over a century.Next
Name Jupiter’s largest moon?
- Callisto
- Ganymede
- Io
- Callisto
Ganymede is also the biggest moon in our solar system.Next
How many spacecraft have visited Jupiter so far?
Pioneer 10, Pioneer 11, Voyager 2, Voyager 1, Galileo Probe, Galileo Orbiter, Ulysses, Cassini and Juno were the nine spacecraft that visited Jupiter. Juno, the latest, was launched in 2011.Next
