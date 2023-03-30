Sci-Five | The Hindu Science quiz: On Jupiter

If Earth were the size of a grape, Jupiter would be the size of a basketball.

Jupiter rotates once about every 10 hours (a Jovian day). It takes about 12 Earth years to complete one orbit of the Sun (a Jovian year).

2 / 5 | A day in Jupiter is called a Jovian day. How long is a Jovian day in Earth hours?

3 / 5 | Jupiter’s Great Red Spot is said to be about twice the size of Earth. What is it?

A gigantic storm

A deep valley

A volcano

A red-capped mountain