HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sci-Five | The Hindu Science quiz: On Jupiter

In February 2023, astronomers added 12 more moons to Jupiters moon count, and restored its status as the planet with most moons. This week’s quiz is about solar system’s largest planet.

March 30, 2023 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST

A.S. Nazir Ahamed
Sci-Five | The Hindu Science quiz: On Jupiter
This image provided by NASA shows a false color composite image of Jupiter obtained by the James Webb Space Telescope on July 27, 2022. The planet’s rings and some of its small satellites are visible along with background galaxies.
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | How big is Jupiter?
  • 5 Earths could fit across Jupiter’s equator
  • 15 Earths could fit across Jupiter’s equator
  • 25 Earths could fit across Jupiter’s equator
  • 11 Earths could fit across Jupiter’s equator
Next
Related Topics

science and technology / The Hindu Quizzes

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.