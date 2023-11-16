HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Invasive Species
Premium

This week’s Sci-Five is on invasive species

November 16, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Arkatapa Basu
For Downtown: A view of Water hyacinth and sewage discharge into the Madambakkam lake on Thursday.

For Downtown: A view of Water hyacinth and sewage discharge into the Madambakkam lake on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj_B/The Hindu

Q: Why are invasive species harmful?

Invasive species are capable of causing the extinction of native plants and animals, reducing biodiversity, competing with native organisms for limited resources, and altering habitats.

reducing biodiversity

competing with native organisms for limited resources

causing the extinction of native organisms

All of the above

A: 4

Q: What is the most common characteristic of an invasive species?

The most common characteristics of invasive species are rapid reproduction and growth, high dispersal ability, ability to survive on various food types and in a wide range of environmental conditions and the ability to adapt physiologically to new conditions, called phenotypic plasticity.

Anthocyanin

Assimilation

Phenotypic plasticity

Morphogenesis

A: 3

Q: This snail is one of the most common invasive species found in India. It was brought to India from Mauritius in 1847. What is it?

Brought to India by William Henry Benson in 1847, the Giant African Snail spread through India very rapidly. Mr Benson had brought a pair from Mauritius for a friend who later released the snails in his garden.

Garden snail

Giant African Snail

Mizoram apple snail

Common apple snail

A: 2

Q: Where are water hyacinths, one of the most commonly found invasive plants in India, originally from?

Water Hyacinths, an ornamental aquatic plant from South America, were introduced to India during British colonial rule.

South America

South Africa

Cambodia

Australia

A: 1

Q: How are invasive plants stopped from spreading?

There are many ways to curb invasive species growth. Mechanical methods involve cutting or pulling. Herbicides are used as chemical deterrents. Using plant diseases, predators or even suffocation are used to hinder their rapid growth.

Cutting, pulling

Herbicides

Using plant diseases or predator species

All of the above

A: 4

Related Topics

science (general) / The Hindu Quizzes

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.