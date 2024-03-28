Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Frogs
1 / 5 | Which species of frog holds the title for being the world’s largest, growing up to 15 inches in length and weighing up to 7 pounds?
- Cuban tree toad
- Goliath frog
- Golden poison frog
- Wood frog
The world’s largest frog is the goliath frog of West Africa—it can grow to 15 inches and weigh up to 7 pounds.Next
2 / 5 | What is a unique feature of male frogs that helps them produce loud sounds?
- Vocal cords
- Skin
- Eyes
- Tongue
Frogs were the first land animals with vocal cords. Male frogs have vocal sacs—pouches of skin that fill with air. These balloons resonate sounds like a megaphone, and some frog sounds can be heard from a mile away.Next
3 / 5 | Which frog is considered the smallest in the world?
- Brachycephalus didactylus
- Poison Dart frog
- Paedophryne amauensis
- Glass frog
At 7mm (0.27 inches) long, Paedophryne amauensis, endemic to eastern Papua New Guinea is not only the smallest frog but also may be the world’s smallest vertebrate.Next
4 / 5 | Why do many poisonous frogs have bold and bright colours?
- To blend in with their environment
- To camouflage from predators
- To attract prey
- To warn predators of their toxic skin
Many poisonous frogs, such as the golden poison frog and dyeing poison frog, are boldly coloured to warn predators of their dangerous toxic skins.Next
5 / 5 | What unique adaptation allows the wood frog to survive in extremely cold environment of the Arctic circle?
- Hibernation
- Heat production
- Production of glucose antifreeze in the blood
- Brumation
The wood frog can live north of the Arctic Circle, surviving for weeks with 65% of its body frozen. This frog uses glucose in its blood as a kind of antifreeze that concentrates in its vital organs, protecting them from damage while the rest of the body freezes solid.Next
YOUR SCORE
- Copy link
- Telegram
0/5RETAKE THE QUIZ