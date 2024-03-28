GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Frogs
Premium

March 20th is celebrated as World Frog Day. Take this quiz to know more about these fascinating amphibians

March 28, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST

Arkatapa Basu
Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Frogs
START THE QUIZ
1 / 5 | Which species of frog holds the title for being the world’s largest, growing up to 15 inches in length and weighing up to 7 pounds?
  • Cuban tree toad
  • Goliath frog
  • Golden poison frog
  • Wood frog
Next

Related Topics

science (general) / The Hindu Quizzes / animal science

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.