Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On first human to enter space

Why did the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale not accept Yarin Gargin's trip to space as a spaceflight?

The Vostok 1 wasn’t designed to land, so as it plummeted toward the Earth, Gagarin ejected and parachuted down to safety. Since Gagarin did not land inside his spacecraft, it didn’t count as a spaceflight in accordance with the regulations outlined by the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI).