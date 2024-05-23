Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On first human to enter space
The world's first manned spaceship is put on public display for first time on April 29, 1965.
1 / 5 |
Who was the first person to enter outer space?
- Yuri Artyukhin
- Ivan Anikeyev
- Yuri Gagarin
- Yuri Baturin
Yuri Gagarin from the Soviet Union was the first human in space.
2 / 5 |
What was the name of the spacecraft which carried Yuri Gagarin to space?
- Sputnik 1
- Soyuz-U2
- Buran
- Vostok 1
The rocket carrying Gagarin's Vostok 1 spacecraft blasted off from Baikonur Cosmodrome at 6:07 a.m. local time at the Soviet Union launch site.
3 / 5 |
On what date did the Russian cosmonaut reach outer space?
- April 12, 1961
- May 6, 1932
- July 29, 1969
- October 4, 1957
On April 12, 1961, Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person in space, ushering in the era of human spaceflight.
4 / 5 |
For how long did Yuri Gagarin stay in orbital flight?
- 160 minutes
- 108 minutes
- 48 hours
- 23 hours
The total mission lasted just 108 minutes, and the trip once around the Earth at 17,500 mph (most of the way) took less than an hour and a half.
5 / 5 |
Why did the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale not accept Yarin Gargin’s trip to space as a spaceflight?
- Yuri Gargin was not a Russian
- Yuri Gargin did not control the spacecraft
- Yuri Gargin was not inside the spacecraft when it landed
- Yuri Gargin’s spacecraft landed on the water
The Vostok 1 wasn't designed to land, so as it plummeted toward the Earth, Gagarin ejected and parachuted down to safety. Since Gagarin did not land inside his spacecraft, it didn't count as a spaceflight in accordance with the regulations outlined by the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI).