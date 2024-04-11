Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Autism
1 / 5 | Who was the first to describe “Autism” in 1943?
- Dr. Leo Kanner
- Dr. Hans Asperger
- Dr. Alfred Adler
- Dr. Sigmund Freud
While Autism has been around for centuries, Dr. Leo Kanner was the first to describe "Autism" in his 1943 paper Autistic Disturbances of Affective Contact.
2 / 5 | What is the “new” name for a collection of diagnoses that includes Asperger Syndrome and Pervasive Developmental Disorder?
- Bipolar Disorder
- Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
- Autism Spectrum Disorder
- Schizophrenia
Autism Spectrum Disorder is the "new" (circa 2013) name for what used to be a collection of diagnoses, including Asperger Syndrome and Pervasive Developmental Disorder. While this Aspergers fact should be old news, many people still have not adjusted to the Autism Spectrum Disorder name.
3 / 5 | This ‘Silence of the Lambs’ actor revealed that he has been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder.
- Brad Pitt
- Anthony Hopkins
- Meryl Streep
- Tom Hanks
Actor, director, and film producer Anthony Hopkins has won several accolades, including an Academy Award, three BAFTAs, two Emmys, and the Cecil B. DeMille Award. He revealed that he had been diagnosed with Asperger's.
4 / 5 | What has science shown regarding the genetic links to Autism Spectrum Disorder?
- There are no genetic links to Autism.
- Genetic links to Autism are moderate.
- There are strong genetic links to Autism.
- Genetic links to Autism are negligible.
Scientists haven't yet pinpoint what genes create Autism Spectrum Disorder, but science has shown that there are strong genetic links to Autism.
5 / 5 | Boys are almost five times more likely to be diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder than girls. Why is this?
- Boys are inherently more prone to developmental disorders.
- Girls are better at hiding their symptoms.
- Autism primarily affects boys.
- Girls show symptoms differently, making them less likely to be diagnosed.
Boys are almost five times more likely to be diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder than girls. While they don't know exactly why, scientists believe that girls may show symptoms differently than boys, making them less likely to be diagnosed.
