Sci-Five | The Hindu Science Quiz: On Autism

While Autism has been around for centuries, Dr. Leo Kanner was the first to describe “Autism” in his 1943 paper Autistic Disturbances of Affective Contact.

1 / 5 | Who was the first to describe “Autism” in 1943?

Autism Spectrum Disorder is the “new” (circa 2013) name for what used to be a collection of diagnoses, including Asperger Syndrome and Pervasive Developmental Disorder. While this Aspergers fact should be old news, many people still have not adjusted to the Autism Spectrum Disorder name.

2 / 5 | What is the “new” name for a collection of diagnoses that includes Asperger Syndrome and Pervasive Developmental Disorder?

Actor, director, and film producer Anthony Hopkins has won several accolades, including an Academy Award, three BAFTAs, two Emmys, and the Cecil B. DeMille Award. He revealed that he had been diagnosed with Asperger’s.

3 / 5 | This ‘Silence of the Lambs’ actor revealed that he has been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder.

Scientists haven’t yet pinpoint what genes create Autism Spectrum Disorder, but science has shown that there are strong genetic links to Autism.

5 / 5 | Boys are almost five times more likely to be diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder than girls. Why is this?

Boys are inherently more prone to developmental disorders.

Girls are better at hiding their symptoms.

Autism primarily affects boys.

Girls show symptoms differently, making them less likely to be diagnosed.